Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $23.33 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,879 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 115,673 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $63.11 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

