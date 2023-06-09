Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $26.19 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

INTU opened at $423.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.68 and its 200-day moving average is $414.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

