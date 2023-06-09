Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.28 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.