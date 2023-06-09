Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.62 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

