Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Brookfield Renewable worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 434,015 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5,261.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 384,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 938,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $35.02 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

