Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 147,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.