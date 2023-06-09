Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,665 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $191.60 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.