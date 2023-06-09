Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 125,941 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,941 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

