Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,498 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

