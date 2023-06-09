Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOE opened at $134.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

