Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 493,282 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.