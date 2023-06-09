Barclays PLC Acquires 45,118 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

J opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $118.96. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.