Barclays PLC Has $19.84 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $766.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $735.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $800.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.