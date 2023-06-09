Barclays PLC Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Snap-on worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $269.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $270.84.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

