Barclays PLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

