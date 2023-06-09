Barclays PLC Purchases 49,035 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

