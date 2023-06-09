Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.