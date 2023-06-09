BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BeiGene worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $217.06 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

