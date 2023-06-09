Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.60 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $267.90 million and $5.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.08 or 0.06929946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00035261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,281,815 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,681,815 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

