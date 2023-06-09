Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.19.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

GPN opened at $100.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.