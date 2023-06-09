Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.