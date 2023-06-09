Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

