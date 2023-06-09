Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo Stock Down 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

