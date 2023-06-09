Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $249.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.