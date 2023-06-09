Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,835,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 420,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 271,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,338,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DD stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

