Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 339,347 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $481.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.