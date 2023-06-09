Biconomy (BICO) Hits Market Capitalization of $138.46 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $138.46 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,461,300 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

