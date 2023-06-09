BitCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $326.14 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $22,047.82 and $326.14 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BitCash

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

