BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 4.6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 11,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 311,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of 122.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

