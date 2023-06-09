Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014,563 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,834,000 after buying an additional 213,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SQ opened at $65.09 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays cut their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.