Bokf Na Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 286,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,157,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

K opened at $66.58 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

