Bokf Na Buys 355 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bokf Na lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $720.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.02 and a 200 day moving average of $638.24. The company has a market cap of $284.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

