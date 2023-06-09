Bokf Na Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $225.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.03.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

