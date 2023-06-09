Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

