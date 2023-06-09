Bokf Na Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of NUE opened at $146.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

