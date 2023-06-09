Bokf Na Sells 2,561 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

