Bokf Na Sells 2,920 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

