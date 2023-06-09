Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

