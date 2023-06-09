BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BWA stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

