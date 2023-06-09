Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.94 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

