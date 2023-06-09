Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.51)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $442.5-$446.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.45 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

