Brokers Set Expectations for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $46.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $49.42. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $129.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2025 earnings at $32.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,360.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,578.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,494.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

