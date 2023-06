BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2623 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYDDY opened at $63.91 on Friday. BYD has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

