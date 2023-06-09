Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,348,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

