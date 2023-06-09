Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

EVE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $8.00 on Friday. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

