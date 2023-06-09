Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.5 %

CAH opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

