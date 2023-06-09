Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.45-$6.70 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 330.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.