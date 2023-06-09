Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

