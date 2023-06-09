Casper Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $487.47 million and $2.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,774,323,055 coins and its circulating supply is 11,089,545,684 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,773,711,875 with 11,088,970,049 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04412433 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,304,481.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

