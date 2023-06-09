CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03.

CD Projekt Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTGLY shares. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

